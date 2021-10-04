Japan PM Kishida's Cabinet has 13 new faces, experts see allies being rewarded

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has sought to leave his own mark on the Cabinet by shaking up virtually the entire team under his predecessor Yoshihide Suga, while adding a new ministerial portfolio in economic security.

The team of 20 ministers, however, heavily featured allies of the power brokers whose influence swept Mr Kishida, 64, to power, in what analysts described as a quid pro quo and the emphasis of factional politics in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).