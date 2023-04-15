Japan PM Kishida unhurt after smoke bomb attack; questions raised over security protocol

TOKYO – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he will not be cowed by political terrorism after he was evacuated unhurt seconds before an apparent smoke bomb exploded at a campaign rally on Saturday.

The incident, which had echoes of the fatal shooting of former premier Shinzo Abe just nine months ago by a culprit who built a homemade gun, has again raised questions about Japan’s security measures for VIPs.

Mr Kishida was visiting the Saikazaki fishing port in the western prefecture of Wakayama to deliver a speech in support of a ruling Liberal Democratic Party candidate for national by-elections later in April.

The Prime Minister mingled with the crowd, sampling shrimp and sea bream sashimi and taking photos, and was about to start his speech when the attacker lobbed a cylindrical object in his direction.

The metallic canister landed with a loud thud behind Mr Kishida, whose back was to the crowd, but did not explode immediately. News pictures show him turning and looking at the ground before he was spirited away by a security detail seconds before a bang.

Barely an hour later, Mr Kishida was back on the campaign trail outside the Wakayama train station. Five Diet seats are at stake in the by-elections on April 23, with mayoral and city assembly polls also held on the same day.

“I apologise for the worry and inconvenience I have caused,” he said. “Elections are the bedrock of democracy, and each and every one of you play the lead roles. In that spirit, I will continue to stand on the stage for street speeches.”

Violent crime is extremely rare in Japan. Mr Kishida’s fortitude was roundly welcomed across the political spectrum as a message that Japan will not yield to political violence.

Police arrested on the spot Mr Ryuji Kimura, 24, from Kawanishi in Hyogo prefecture – a city two hours by car from the crime scene – for forcible obstruction of business. The motive is still unclear, and local media cited police sources as saying that Mr Kimura is keeping mum until a lawyer is present.