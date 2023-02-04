Japan PM Kishida to sack close aide for hate speech against LGBT community

TOKYO – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday that he will fire a close aide for hate speech against sexual minorities.

Mr Masayoshi Arai, 55, who was appointed by Mr Kishida as his executive secretary in October 2021, said in off-the-cuff remarks to the media on Friday that he “hates the sight” of LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) couples.

He added that he “shudders at the idea of being next-door neighbours with them”, and that people will “flee the country if Japan legalises same-sex marriage”. He retracted these comments almost immediately after they caused an uproar.

Mr Kishida, whose approval ratings have sunk below 40 per cent, said on Saturday that Mr Arai’s comments were “sackable” and “must be dealt with seriously”.

“The outrageous remark is completely out of line with the policies of my administration,” he told reporters on Saturday morning. “We aim to build a sustainable and inclusive society that recognises diversity.”

That Mr Kishida acted decisively, within 12 hours of the comments being made, could be a move to counter widening public perceptions that he is a weak leader.

His reputation took a hit after he seemingly dithered over the dismissals of four Cabinet ministers since a reshuffle in August 2022: two over political funding scandals, one over a gaffe, and another for his ties with a controversial religious group.

Mr Arai, formerly an elite career bureaucrat from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, apologised for “using expressions that may cause misunderstanding”.

“I feel sorry for causing trouble to the Prime Minister, he does not think like that,” he said. “It is not desirable for officials in posts like mine to say such a thing.”

Mr Arai’s remarks came two days after Mr Kishida told the Diet, as Japan’s Parliament is known, that Japan should move cautiously over legalising same-sex marriage as this could “affect the structure of family life in Japan”.

In December, Mr Kishida sacked parliamentary vice-minister for internal affairs Mio Sugita for discriminatory comments against the LGBTQ community she made in 2018, labelling them “unproductive”.

Activists are urging Mr Kishida to take steps towards legalising same-sex unions ahead of the Group of Seven (G-7) summit of industrialised democracies in Hiroshima in May. Japan is the only G-7 country which does not allow such marriages.

But half of the Japanese population can apply for same-sex partnership certificates. Nine out of Japan’s 47 prefectures, including Tokyo, as well as more than 240 local municipalities have such a programme.

A partnership certificate is not the same as a marriage because it is not legally binding.