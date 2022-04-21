Japan PM Kishida sends offering to controversial shrine for war dead

An offering sent by Japan's PM Fumio Kishida to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Oct 17, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
25 sec ago
Published
26 min ago

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday (April 21) sent a ritual offering to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine for war dead, a move likely to draw criticism from Asian neighbours such as South Korea, where a new president takes office next month.

Kishida, who also sent an offering in October at the time of a festival at the shrine, has followed the example of previous Japanese leaders by refraining from visiting in person during spring and autumn festivals to avoid angering China and South Korea.

The shrine, in Tokyo, is seen by Beijing and Seoul as a symbol of Japan's past military aggression.

It includes 14 Japanese wartime leaders convicted as war criminals by an Allied tribunal among the 2.5 million war dead honoured there, and past offerings have provoked angry responses.

Kishida, who is viewed as more liberal among lawmakers in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has expressed hope of improving ties with South Korea under President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who takes office on May 10.

More On This Topic
Japan lawmakers visit Yasukuni Shrine, South Korea protests
Yasukuni shrine visits by Japan defence chief Kishi, Chinese actor Zhang Zhehan draw anger

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top