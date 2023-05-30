Japan PM Kishida sacks son as secretary, as scandal detracts from his G-7 summit highs

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been brought down to earth just a week after hailing the Group of Seven (G-7) Hiroshima summit as a resounding success, with the event pageantry failing to translate into an expected boost in opinion poll ratings.
The result: Mr Kishida’s eldest son Shotaro, 32, was on Monday unceremoniously given the sack as the Prime Minister’s executive secretary in charge of political affairs. He lasted just seven months in the job.
The transgression that led to Mr Shotaro Kishida’s sacking was the manner in which he and at least 10 extended family members were goofing it up at the Prime Minister’s Residence during a year-end party on Dec 30, 2022.
This came to light on May 24, three days after the G-7 summit ended, when the weekly Shukan Bunshun tabloid published leaked photographs of their merrymaking.
In one photograph, the younger Mr Kishida and his guests were imitating the group picture that newly appointed Cabinet ministers take on a stairwell. He was standing in the centre of the front row, a spot reserved for the prime minister. In another, the guests posed at a rostrum as if helming news conferences. Another had a young man lying down on the ceremonial red carpet, an ice-cream cup in his hand.
The dismissal came despite PM Kishida, on May 26, telling Parliament that his son had been given a stern reprimand, and that he saw no need to wield the axe. He also acknowledged having briefly greeted the guests but did not stay for dinner.
But what would have given him pause, Dr Mikitaka Masuyama of the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies said, was the mediocre Cabinet ratings that came in over the weekend.
The numbers had reportedly come as a surprise to PM Kishida’s inner circle, which was expecting a post G-7 boost over April poll numbers in the monthly survey. Talk has also been intensifying of a potential snap election.
One poll by the Nikkei and TV Tokyo registered a five percentage point slide in support to 47 per cent. Another, by the Sankei and FNN, logged a 0.3 percentage point drop to 50.4 per cent. A third poll by Kyodo News had approval stagnant at 47 per cent.
Sophia University political scientist Koichi Nakano told ST that what was galling was a sense of entitlement that appeared to have made light of the sanctity of the Prime Minister’s Residence, which is located next to the Prime Minister’s Office and also serves as a venue for official functions.
“It’s not a hanging offence, but some of the photographs were really insulting given the nature of the place,” he said. “And it reinforces perceptions that the Kishida family is personalising power and behaving like an untouchable ruling class.”
To be clear, political dynasties and nepotism are common in Japan. The late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had once served as secretary to his father Shintaro when the latter was Foreign Minister from 1982 to 1986.
Mr Takeo Fukuda, who led Japan from 1976 to 1978, had appointed his son Yasuo as his secretary. And when Mr Yasuo Fukuda became PM from 2007 to 2008, he chose his son Tatsuo for the secretarial role. Mr Tatsuo Fukuda, 56, is now seen as one of the rising stars within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
Yet a high-profile sacking – especially by a father who has made no secret of his desire to groom his son as heir – is unheard of.
In firing his son on Monday, PM Kishida said: “His conduct last year in the official residence was inappropriate for a person in an official position. I have decided to replace him to make that point clear. I am the one who appointed Shotaro as executive secretary. I take that responsibility seriously.”
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday that Mr Shotaro Kishida will return his severance pay, as well as any bonuses and allowances he is entitled to. He will be replaced on June 1 by Mr Takayoshi Yamamoto, who has been a long-time aide to the Prime Minister.
Mr Shotaro Kishida is also the second executive secretary to be sacked by the PM within four months, following Mr Masayoshi Arai’s dismissal over homophobic comments.
Experts pointed to Mr Shotaro Kishida’s controversial appointment as one of the PM’s eight executive secretaries in October 2022, given that he was a political neophyte. PM Kishida brushed away the nepotism talk, saying that his son had the right “personality and insights”.
But this is not the first time the younger Mr Kishida has been the subject of controversy.
In January, when he was a staffer on his father’s diplomatic tour of Europe, he had used official government vehicles to sightsee and buy souvenirs at a luxury department store for Cabinet ministers.
PM Kishida came to his defence, saying that his son was not sightseeing but taking photographs of tourist attractions for official use, while the gifts were purchased on his behalf. As such, he said, this could count as “official duties”.
But the Asahi newspaper said on Sunday that there was no evidence of the photographs ever being used.
Nonetheless, Dr Toru Yoshida of Doshisha University believes this will not be the last of Mr Shotaro Kishida.
He said: “After his father retires from politics, he would of course inherit the Hiroshima constituency.”