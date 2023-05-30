Japan PM Kishida sacks son as secretary, as scandal detracts from his G-7 summit highs

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been brought down to earth just a week after hailing the Group of Seven (G-7) Hiroshima summit as a resounding success, with the event pageantry failing to translate into an expected boost in opinion poll ratings.

The result: Mr Kishida’s eldest son Shotaro, 32, was on Monday unceremoniously given the sack as the Prime Minister’s executive secretary in charge of political affairs. He lasted just seven months in the job.

The transgression that led to Mr Shotaro Kishida’s sacking was the manner in which he and at least 10 extended family members were goofing it up at the Prime Minister’s Residence during a year-end party on Dec 30, 2022.

This came to light on May 24, three days after the G-7 summit ended, when the weekly Shukan Bunshun tabloid published leaked photographs of their merrymaking.

In one photograph, the younger Mr Kishida and his guests were imitating the group picture that newly appointed Cabinet ministers take on a stairwell. He was standing in the centre of the front row, a spot reserved for the prime minister. In another, the guests posed at a rostrum as if helming news conferences. Another had a young man lying down on the ceremonial red carpet, an ice-cream cup in his hand.

The dismissal came despite PM Kishida, on May 26, telling Parliament that his son had been given a stern reprimand, and that he saw no need to wield the axe. He also acknowledged having briefly greeted the guests but did not stay for dinner.