Japan PM Kishida’s ruling LDP ekes out four wins in five by-elections in closer-than-expected race

TOKYO – Mr Shinji Yoshida, the man hand-picked by the late prime minister Shinzo Abe’s widow Akie to take over her husband’s electoral seat in their home-town constituency of the Yamaguchi fourth district, easily won in a by-election on Sunday.

But it was no cakewalk for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in the other four parliamentary seats at stake, with three narrow victories and one defeat.

While Mr Yoshida’s victory was called immediately, Mr Nobuchiyo Kishi – Mr Abe’s 31-year-old nephew – had to wait two hours before his win against the opposition-backed former justice minister Hideo Hiraoka, 69, was assured. The other LDP victories were called more than four hours after polls closed.

Sunday’s by-elections have been billed as a midterm assessment of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s leadership. Domestic media has fed into a rumour mill in overdrive that a convincing victory will give him cause to call a snap election way ahead of the due date of October 2025.

Yet a rebound in his Cabinet approval ratings – and even an apparent assassination attempt on April 15 – failed to translate into a clear-cut victory for the LDP.

Sophia University political scientist Koichi Nakano told The Straits Times that the razor-thin victory margins were “not a strong endorsement”, adding that he was most surprised that Mr Kishi’s victory “was not a foregone conclusion” despite the “political fiefdom”.

Mrs Abe had chosen Mr Yoshida, a 38-year-old former Yamaguchi local assembly member, to succeed her husband in a Lower House seat that he won 10 times and held from 1993 until his assassination in 2022.

The family history goes even further, with the district being formerly part of a constituency held by Mr Abe’s father Shintaro, a former foreign minister, almost continuously for 11 terms from 1958.

Mrs Abe, who frequently joined Mr Yoshida on the campaign trail, choked back tears after the win.