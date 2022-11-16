Japan PM Kishida hopes meeting with China’s Xi will help build stable relations

Japan PM Fumio Kishida (left) is slated to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Thailand on Thursday. PHOTOS: AFP
Updated
Published
14 min ago

NUSA DUA/BEIJING - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday he hoped an upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping would help in building constructive, stable relations with China.

“There are various opportunities that lie between the two countries, as well as challenges and concerns,” Mr Kishida told reporters, when asked about Japan’s relationship with China.

“I’d like to say what needs to be said, and ask China to take responsible action. On the other hand, the two countries need to cooperate in areas where they can,” Mr Kishida said on his scheduled meeting with Mr Xi in Thailand on Thursday.

“My hope is to have this meeting lead to a constructive and stable relationship” between Japan and China, he said.

Mr Kishida declined to comment, when asked whether he will discuss Taiwan during his meeting with Mr Xi.

In Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday that China and Japan will properly handle differences and build a bilateral relationship in accordance with the new era.

More On This Topic
Japan's Kishida calls for constructive relations in talks with China's Li
Can Japan PM Kishida find a way out of his ratings slump?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top