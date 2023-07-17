Japan PM Kishida approval rating drops on Fukushima, national ID woes

TOKYO - Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet fell amid concerns over problems with a national ID card and the release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear site.

A survey carried out by Kyodo News found that support had slumped by 6.5 percentage points on the previous poll to 34.4 per cent, nearing the lowest level since Mr Kishida took office in 2021.

A separate poll by the Asahi newspaper found the approval rate had fallen 5 percentage points to 37 per cent, also near a low of 34 per cent.

Another survey by the Sankei newspaper said the rate fell for a third straight month to 41.3 per cent.

Polls cited reasons including continued troubles over the overhaul of a national ID card and insufficient explanation over the release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear site.

In June, Mr Kishida promised the public he would fix problems with the introduction of a national ID card. The ID card which is set to be made essentially compulsory from next autumn has raised concerns about data breaches.

Unease over cases where people have found their ID cards linked to personal information about unrelated individuals has added pressure on Mr Kishida.

Meanwhile, the plan for Tokyo Electric Power Co to release the wastewater – equivalent in volume to about 500 Olympic-size swimming pools – has drawn fierce criticism from China and stirred wider regional concerns.

Around 80 per cent of respondents to the Kyodo poll said the government’s explanation over the Fukushima wastewater was insufficient, while 74.7 per cent said the current review of problems plaguing the national ID card will not resolve the issue.

Respondents also remained sceptical of the government’s measures to tackle the country’s falling birthrate.

About 65 per cent of those surveyed by the Asahi expressed disapproval, while a similar number said they did not expect the measures to improve the birthrate, according to the Sankei survey.

All nationwide polls were conducted over the weekend via phone. BLOOMBERG