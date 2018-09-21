Japan PM Abe, US President Trump to hold summit on Sept 26

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and United States President Donald Trump will hold a summit meeting on Sept 26, Japan's top government spokesman said on Friday (Sept 21).

Their meeting will be held on the sidelines of Mr Abe's visit to New York to attend a United Nations General Assembly.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also said the two leaders would have dinner together on Sunday (Sept 23).

Mr Trump tweeted congratulations on Thursday on Mr Abe's "HUGE" re-election. The 63-year-old conservative secured 553 votes against 254 won by former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba, in a two-horse race for leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, effectively handing Mr Abe three more years as PM.

"Congratulations to my good friend Prime Minister @AbeShinzo on his HUGE election victory," Mr Trump said in a tweet.

"I'm looking forward to many more years of working together. See you in New York next week!" he added.