Japan PM Abe to declare state of emergency as early as Tuesday: Yomiuri

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wears a protective face mask during an upper house parliamentary session in Tokyo on April 1, 2020.
TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus as early as Tuesday (April 7) and will likely announce his plans to do so on Monday, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

Under a law revised in March to cover the coronavirus, the prime minister can declare a state of emergency if the disease poses a "grave danger" to lives and if its rapid spread could have a huge impact on the economy.

The virus has already increased Japan's recession risk.

The move would give governors in hard-hit regions added authority to ask people to stay home, cancel events, and close schools and other public facilities.

 

