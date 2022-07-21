Japan plans state funeral for Abe on Sept 27

TOKYO • Japan plans a state funeral on Sept 27 for former prime minister Shinzo Abe who was shot to death at a campaign rally earlier this month, a government official and leading ruling party source said yesterday.

An official decision will be made at a Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

It will be held at the Nippon Budokan, an arena originally built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games that has since become a popular venue for sports events and concerts as well as the site for a memorial service for World War II dead held every year on Aug 15.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week said Mr Abe, 67, would be given a state funeral in recognition of his achievement as Japan's longest-serving prime minister as well as his contributions to the country and the rest of the world.

The last such state funeral for a former prime minister, in which the government bears full costs for the ceremony, was held in 1967 for former premier Shigeru Yoshida.

Costs for more recent funerals were borne half by the state and half by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

But critics object to the use of tax money and others say the LDP is making political use of Mr Abe's death. An opinion poll done at the weekend by public broadcaster NHK found 49 per cent of respondents in favour of the idea and 38 per cent against. Those aged 18-39 were most in favour, at 61 per cent, while those in their 60s were most against, at 51 per cent.

