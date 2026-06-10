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Japan petition takes aim at Trump manga, anime posts

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US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Air Force One prior to departure from John F. Kennedy International Airport, in New York, on June 9.

In the latest example, a video on Truth Social uploaded on June 6 depicts Donald Trump as ninja Naruto Uzumaki from Naruto.

PHOTO: AFP

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TOKYO - Almost 20,000 people have signed an online petition in Japan to protest against US President Donald Trump and the White House using manga and anime characters in posts on social media.

In the latest example, a video on Truth Social uploaded on June 6 depicts Trump as ninja Naruto Uzumaki from Naruto, sparking a furious reaction from some fans of the popular series.

An earlier White House post in March appeared to mix footage from US military strikes on Iran with clips from well-known movies and shows as well as from manga and anime series Yu-Gi-Oh!.

The petition was originally started in March but was re-opened on June 9 after the new Naruto video as an “urgent” effort to convey the concerns of manga and anime fans to rights holders, the organisers said.

“For many years, these works have inspired audiences around the world by conveying values such as courage, friendship, and perseverance,” the petition reads.

“Because of this, many fans feel concerned when images from these works appear to be used in political or military contexts that may differ from the intentions of the original creators or rights holders,” it says. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.