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In delivering a defensive “one-two punch”, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government has taken a leaf directly from its security ally, the United States.

TOKYO – Spooked by an increasingly complex threat landscape and an escalating campaign of hybrid warfare from neighbouring adversaries, Japan is shedding yet another post-war inhibition as it aims to modernise its intelligence capabilities.

Weeks after it loosened restrictions on lethal weapons exports, Japan enacted what has been billed as the most drastic reforms to its national intelligence apparatus since World War II. The new laws will fundamentally rewrite how it deters espionage, shields vital technologies, and defangs covert foreign influence operations orchestrated by ideological foes in China, North Korea and Russia.

In delivering a defensive “one-two punch”, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government has taken a leaf directly from its security ally, the US.

On May 27, lawmakers approved the creation of a National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) that is scheduled to launch as early as July with 700 employees. This represents Japan’s first concrete step towards establishing a centralised foreign intelligence organisation like America’s Central Intelligence Agency or Britain’s MI6.

Just two days later, Tokyo strengthened its posture with strict new regulations on foreign investments. The law is modelled after the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and will review national security implications of all foreign investments in the country to prevent the leakage of critical home-grown technologies or industrial secrets.

“These reforms are important enablers but only the first step in a long journey to grow world-class intel capabilities, both technical and human, on par with the ‘gold standard’ Five Eyes partners,” Heng Yee Kuang, who heads the Security Studies Unit at the University of Tokyo’s Institute for Future Initiatives, told The Straits Times.

Five Eyes refers to the intelligence-sharing alliance involving Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the US, which share intelligence on a wide range of security issues, including cyberthreats and foreign espionage.

Yet Japan has suffered high-profile embarrassments that fuelled its notoriety as an intelligence weak link among democratic powers, leading to mockery of being a “spy paradise” .

In 2021, the Public Security Intelligence Agency, under the Justice Ministry, discovered that a Chinese researcher who had studied hypersonic technology at a Japanese university returned home to directly assist in Beijing’s military weapons development, prompting Tokyo to immediately tighten background checks on foreign students.

With laws enacted to create the NIB, Takaichi has said the next steps would be to create a formal anti-espionage legal framework and establish a foreign intelligence agency tasked with gathering information overseas. Also on the agenda are steps to strengthen capabilities to intercept communications, referred to as signals intelligence .

“The intelligence capability of many powerful nations is not just a formality,” wrote Keio University professor emeritus Haruo Shimada in a June research note. “It is a strategic capability to search, analyse, and utilise information that can be used for defence.”

The Japan Times newspaper said in a May 29 editorial: “The acquisition of defence capabilities is neutralised without an accurate assessment of the security environment. Simply put, weapons are useless, absent the understanding of how to use them.”

This systemic overhaul arrives as Japan’s adversaries wage sophisticated “grey-zone” operations below the threshold of military conflict. Chief among these is cognitive warfare, which weaponises social media, artificial intelligence and targeted disinformation to manipulate how people think and behave.

A May 29 report published by the Jamestown Foundation think-tank noted that Chinese influence operations have markedly intensified since Takaichi took office in October 2025.

Its author, Canada-based independent analyst Sze-Fung Lee, told ST that Beijing has been “systematically tracking every security advancement” Tokyo makes.

“The NIB represents precisely the kind of institutional capacity-building Beijing seeks to obstruct,” Lee said, noting that the centralised outfit will fundamentally improve Japan’s ability to detect and counter Chinese influence operations.

“The timing of Japan tightening anti-espionage measures while Beijing intensifies cognitive warfare pressure is not coincidental – these are two sides of the same strategic contest.”

While the US has supported Japan’s moves to strengthen its intelligence capabilities, China has been critical. The Xinhua News Agency said in an April 25 article that the move “revives the logic of pre-war militarist surveillance, aiming to manipulate domestic public opinion and support expanded military adventurism abroad”.

The legacy of Imperial Japan, when the Secret Police had brutally suppressed political dissent and civil society, had led it to keep its intelligence apparatus decentralised after WWII.

But this meant public service entities, including the Justice, Foreign and Defence Ministries, as well as the National Police Agency, had each effectively operated in bureaucratic silos with limited information-sharing between them.

While the Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office was established in 1986 to coordinate information, it lacked the statutory powers to compel ministries to hand over data, with the resulting turf wars leaving Tokyo blind to the full strategic picture.

The NIB aims to break through these silos, reporting to a ministerial-level National Intelligence Council overseen directly by the Prime Minister. Crucially, one key task will be to identify and counter disinformation and manipulation campaigns led by foreign agents.

Domestically, political opposition has been somewhat muted given the geopolitical urgencies. However, critics have urged strict safeguards, pointing to a scandal in 2014 when a Self-Defense Force intelligence unit collected data of ordinary citizens who attended a protest to oppose troop deployment to Iraq.

A non-binding supplementary resolution was attached to the law to ensure the NIB cannot infringe upon privacy or undermine political neutrality, which Takaichi and her Cabinet have promised to observe.

“It is only natural that some people harbour vague anxieties that their personal information might be threatened,” the Yomiuri newspaper said in a May 29 editorial. “However, if intelligence gathering is neglected, sensitive information on equipment and other critical data held by the defence industry could also be compromised.”

Heng said that to quell unease, Japan could codify into law an entity similar to Britain’s Investigatory Powers Tribunal, an independent judicial body to address public complaints about techniques that are deployed by the intelligence services.