Japan officials urge vigilance amid spate of winter deaths

TOKYO – Japan may be known for its powder snow, but this belies the peril, with both foreign tourists and locals killed in accidents and avalanches this winter.

Two Singaporeans died in a car crash in Hokkaido last month, while the risks of back-country skiing were underscored last week when an avalanche in Nagano killed an American former world champion skier.

While it is premature to say if numbers have increased compared with those of previous years, the deaths, which coincide with the return of tourists to Japan after border restrictions were eased last October, have thrown a spotlight on the inherent danger of winter weather. Locals have also died, and officials are urging extreme vigilance on frosty roads and snowy slopes.

On Jan 10, Singaporeans Lin Xiuyue, 41, and her four-month-old daughter, Aahana Karthik, died after their rental car slammed into a dump truck at an intersection. Her husband, Mr Karthik Balasubramanian, 44, and three-year-old daughter Aanya, survived with injuries.

Mr Karthik, who was behind the wheel, told The Straits Times that snow was piled up on both sides of the road, and conditions had not allowed him to get a good view of the intersection, which was not shown on his GPS navigation system. He braked when he noticed the “stop” sign, but it was too late.

According to data from the Hokkaido Prefectural Police, there were 80 traffic accidents involving foreign tourists, including 34 head-on collisions, from 2018 to 2022. About 70 per cent of the accidents occurred during winter from December to March.

Local media suggest insufficient understanding of Japan’s traffic laws – unlike the octagon ‘stop’ signs in many other jurisdictions, Japan’s ‘stop’ signs are shaped in an inverted triangle – and an unfamiliarity with driving in icy conditions.

The ‘stop’ signs, hitherto only in Japanese, are being replaced nationwide to include English. But budget constraints mean only 5,000 of the 106,000 signs in Hokkaido have been changed so far, the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper reported.

The pristine back-country of Japan, which has legions of fans among powder snow enthusiasts, is also potentially fatal.

These unmanaged and unpatrolled mountainous areas are outside of ski resorts, which groom their ski runs to prevent avalanches. Such remote untrodden reaches with their soft snow have a particular appeal for adrenaline-seekers.