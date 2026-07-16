Japan notifies local governments they may ‘ban’ private lodgings amid problems

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Under Japanese law, owners can rent out vacant homes or rooms to tourists for up to 180 days per year.

TOKYO - The Japanese government has notified local governments that they may effectively ban “minpaku” private lodgings through ordinances to protect residential areas from noise, garbage and other disturbances.

The notice, dated July 15, was issued by the Japan Tourism Agency and two other government entities, following a rise in private lodgings that has impacted the living environment of residents.

Under Japanese law, owners can rent out vacant homes or rooms to tourists for up to 180 days per year.

But there has been a movement to set the limit on the days to zero with an ordinance, effectively banning the private lodging operation.

The latest notice endorses such a move, stating it is appropriate to prohibit private lodging services or to limit business if the environment of a residential area or educational facility is disrupted.

The move marks a turnaround in the government’s stance, as it previously stated that such restrictions were inappropriate in promoting private lodgings.

For existing facilities, the government said that if no other measures can be taken, bans or restrictions on business days may be imposed after a certain grace period.

To ensure that businesses take proactive measures against disturbing behaviour, the notice also said local governments could require them to install noise meters and cameras at entrances and exits to collect data, depending on the circumstances. KYODO NEWS