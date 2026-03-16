Japan not planning Hormuz escort mission, says PM Takaichi

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Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the country does not currently plan to dispatch naval vessels to escort ships in the Middle East.

– Japan has no plans to dispatch naval vessels to escort ships in the Middle East, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on March 16 , after US President Donald Trump called on allies to help escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

Ms Takaichi told the Parliament: “We have not made any decisions whatsoever about dispatching escort ships. We are continuing to examine what Japan can do independently, and what can be done within the legal framework.”

Mr Trump’s call in a social media post for US allies, including Japan, to help protect oil and gas shipments through the strategic waterway puts Tokyo in a difficult position because while it relies heavily on Middle East energy, its war-renouncing Constitution limits the scope of overseas military operations it can conduct.

Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force has conducted anti-piracy operations in waters near the Middle East, but those missions were policing operations rather than combat missions against state actors.

Japan can deploy its military overseas to respond to what it determines to be an existential threat to the nation, but that would be politically difficult and a high legal threshold for Ms Takaichi’s government to justify.

Ms Takaichi will travel to Washington this week for talks with Mr Trump that she said will cover the conflict with Iran.

“I would like to engage in solid discussions based on Japan’s views and position regarding the need for early de-escalation,” she told lawmakers. REUTERS