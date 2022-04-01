Japan needs more babies, so it's helping to pay for costly IVF

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - The wait to see the doctor at Japan's popular fertility clinic Saint Mother Hospital just got longer.

Starting Friday (April 1), public health insurance will reimburse 70 per cent of the costs of advanced fertility treatments as part of the government's attempt to halt a decline in one of the world's fastest-aging populations.

Dr Atsushi Tanaka, doctor and director of Saint Mother in Kita Kyushu, southern Japan, expects more patients at his clinic, already packed with couples seeking treatments such as in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) which previously cost over 500,000 yen (S$5,561) per cycle - more than the average household's monthly income.

"I think we'll see a huge number of patients," he said, adding that nationwide IVF attempts may even double.

Yet Dr Tanaka and other specialists say this won't be enough to reverse Japan's demographic decline, with patients still facing considerable costs, and insurance coverage excluding procedures such as genetic screening and the use of donor eggs.

With the number of women of child-bearing age dropping off in the coming years, they said, the government needs to do more.

Japan's experience will serve as a test case for advanced economies facing declining birth rates.

While free, or mostly free, IVF treatments are already available in a handful of countries including Denmark and France, Japan is the biggest economy to subsidise most costs for such treatments.

It already has one of the world's biggest number of women trying IVF. One in 14, or about 7 per cent of babies, were conceived through IVF in 2019, compared with 2 per cent in the US.

Yet its birthrate still hovers around 1.3, far below the 2.1 rate the OECD says is needed to sustain a stable population.

The move is the latest attempt to encourage younger people to have babies. Over the past decade, it has expanded financial subsidies for daycare and monthly allowances to families with children.

Japan's childcare leave policies are already among the most generous in the world, although few fathers take full advantage of what's offered, due to social and work pressure.

The government had already offered some financial assistance to lower-income couples seeking fertility treatment, but the latest change aims to provide access for a broader population seeking IVF, including methods such as injecting sperm into the uterus during ovulation and the use of frozen embryos.