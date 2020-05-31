Japan mulls easing entry limits for four countries as coronavirus cases fall: Yomiuri

A man makes his way through the departure terminal of Haneda Airport in Tokyo on April 29, 2020.
A man makes his way through the departure terminal of Haneda Airport in Tokyo on April 29, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
39 min ago

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Japan is considering easing entry restrictions on people from Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand because of signs that new coronavirus infections are declining in those countries, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, citing government officials.

The government may relax the limits from as early as summer, the newspaper said on Sunday (May 31).

The visitors would be required to carry documentation showing that they had tested negative for the virus before leaving their countries, and would need to be re-tested when they arrive in Japan, according to the report.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration remains cautious toward softening the restrictions any time soon on China as any early reopening could trigger a backlash from the United States, which has been critical of the mainland's handling of the disease, the report said.

Japan is also being careful about opening up for visitors from South Korea because of increasing infections there, it said.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content