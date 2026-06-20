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Japan man arrested for confining 5-year-old girl in garbage bin

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The incident happened at the man's partner's home in Matsusaka, a city in Mie prefecture, Japan.

The incident happened at the man's partner's home in Matsusaka, a city in Mie prefecture, Japan.

PHOTO: VISITMIE/INSTAGRAM

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TSU, MIE - A 35-year-old man in Matsusaka in Mie prefecture, Japan, was arrested on June 18 after he allegedly put his partner’s five-year-old daughter inside a garbage bin and closed the lid, police said.

The suspect has admitted to the charge.

According to the police, the man is suspected of carrying the girl to the garbage bin, placing her inside and confining her there at about 6.30pm on May 12 at his partner’s home in Mie prefecture.

He called the act “discipline”.

The girl, who was uninjured, remained inside the bin for about five minutes.

On May 20, a child welfare centre became aware of the incident and notified the police. The girl’s older sister has also been taken into the protective custody of the centre. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.