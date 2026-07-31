Japan launches National Intelligence Bureau amid counter-espionage push

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The launch of the National Intelligence Bureau is part of the Japanese government’s efforts to strengthen the country’s intelligence capabilities and pursue counter-espionage legislation.

TOKYO - Japan launched its new National Intelligence Bureau on July 31 as part of efforts by the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to strengthen the country’s intelligence capabilities and pursue counter-espionage legislation.

Its establishment follows the enactment of a law in May creating the bureau and the National Security Council, a central command body headed by the prime minister and nine other Cabinet ministers.

The council is expected to meet for the first time later in the day, according to government sources, to start discussions on Japan’s first national intelligence strategy.

The launch of both bodies paves the way for counter-espionage legislation, which the government under Takaichi, a national security hawk, says is needed to respond to increasingly complex overseas threats.

The bureau serves as the council’s secretariat and will coordinate intelligence gathered by the National Police Agency, the Foreign Ministry, the Defence Ministry and other organisations, with the authority to require them to share information.

An upgraded version of the Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office, it has about 730 staff, the same as its predecessor.

Kazuya Hara, who had served as director of Cabinet intelligence since June 2023, assumed the post of the bureau’s director on July 31. He previously held senior positions at the NPA, including head of its Security Bureau, and served as an executive secretary to then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The government is expected to establish an expert panel under the council by autumn to discuss counter-espionage legislation for submission to next year’s regular Diet session.

Bills likely to be discussed include legislation to establish a system for registering agents of foreign governments engaged in lobbying activities, as well as measures to establish Japan’s own foreign intelligence agency.

Takaichi’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party also compiled proposals on July 28 for intelligence-related legislation, including penalties for those involved in foreign influence operations and legislation to expand communications interceptions for national security purposes. KYODO NEWS