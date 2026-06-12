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Japan launches flagship H3 rocket after previous mission failed

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People watch Japan's H3 rocket as it lifts off from the Tanegashima Space Center in south-western Japan, on June 12.

People watch Japan's H3 rocket as it lifts off from the Tanegashima Space Center in south-western Japan, on June 12.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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TOKYO – Japan’s H3 rocket launched for the first time in about six months, offering some hope of a comeback following a string of major setbacks.

The 63m-tall payload vehicle, developed and manufactured by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, took off on the morning of June 12 from Tanegashima Space Center in south-western Japan. It was carrying six probes, including one from France – the agency’s first commercial satellite from a foreign country. 

Japan’s flagship rocket has struggled to gain momentum, leading the country to fall behind as global giants claimed the lion’s share of commercial demand to reach space.

The H3 had been grounded since a failure in December 2025, when a malfunction in its second-stage engine derailed its trajectory. A smaller Japanese rocket, the Epsilon S, was supposed to debut in March 2025 but has not flown since catching fire during a test in November 2024.

The Japan Aerospace and Exploration Agency eventually aims to launch the H3 six to eight times a year, but of the seven attempts since its inaugural mission in 2024, the rocket has failed twice. 

Meanwhile, shares of American entrepreneur Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies – more commonly known as SpaceX – are scheduled to begin trading on June 12 after the biggest initial public offering ever. The rocket, satellite and artificial intelligence firm has spent the past several years becoming the go-to provider for government and commercial space ventures.

The H3’s problems have contributed to broader concerns about Musk’s company extending its dominance in launches to orbit as rivals stumble.

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ challenger to SpaceX, suffered a major setback in late May when its New Glenn rocket exploded during a test on a launchpad in Florida. 

Another new rocket, the Vulcan from Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture United Launch Alliance, has been grounded since a mishap in February involving one of its solid rocket motors. BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.