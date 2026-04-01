Japan launches ‘blue ticket’ system targeting rule-breaking cyclists

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The system targets a total of 113 relatively minor violations, from ignoring traffic lights and stop signs to entering closed railroad crossings and riding on sidewalks.

Japan launched a “blue ticket” system on April 1 allowing the police to crack down on cycling violations such as using smartphones while riding as the country toughens its measures to curb accidents amid a cycling boom.

The system under the revised Road Traffic Act targets a total of 113 relatively minor violations with fines of up to 12,000 yen (S$97). They range from ignoring traffic lights and stop signs to entering closed railroad crossings and riding on sidewalks. It applies to people aged 16 and older.

Under the law, police are allowed to bypass written or verbal warnings and immediately fine people for high-risk offences that can cause accidents.

The maximum 12,000 yen fine is set for distracted cycling, which covers not only making phone calls while riding but also staring at a screen fixed on a bicycle phone mount.

Other offences expected to result in immediate fines without warning include entering a railway crossing while its barriers are lowered, with a penalty of 7,000 yen, and riding fixed-gear bicycles and other brakeless bikes, with a 5,000 yen penalty.

Other violations will generally result in prior warnings, unless they are particularly egregious.

Riding on the sidewalk can result in a 6,000 yen fine unless under certain circumstances, such as when it is explicitly allowed or when the road is dangerous and unsuitable for cycling.

Cycling while holding an umbrella or wearing earphones that block outside noise can incur a 5,000 yen penalty.

For 24 more serious offences, including riding while heavily intoxicated and riding recklessly, cyclists are given red tickets that require investigations and can lead to criminal procedures.

Distracted cycling can also result in a red ticket if it has caused a dangerous traffic situation. KYODO NEWS