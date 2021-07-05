Japan landslide toll rises to three dead, 113 missing in city of Atami

TOKYO (REUTERS) - At least three people were found dead and more than 100 people remained missing after torrential rains triggered landslides in the central Japanese city of Atami over the weekend, media reported on Monday (July 5).

A woman was confirmed dead, bringing the death toll to three with 113 people still missing in the seaside city of Atami 90km southwest of Tokyo, Kyodo news agency said, after floods, landslides and cascading mud collapsed and half-submerged houses on Saturday (July 3).

A total of 19 people were rescued as of Sunday and about 130 buildings were affected by the disaster, Yuta Hara, a spokesman for Atami city hall, told Reuters by phone.

The torrential rains and landslides are a reminder of the natural disasters - including earthquakes, volcano eruptions and tsunami - that haunt Japan, where the capital Tokyo is to host the summer Olympics beginning this month.

The landslides occurred around 10.30am on Saturday in Atami, which is home to hot spring resorts and sits on a steep slope into a bay.

The water, mud and debris are thought to have flowed along a river for about 2km to the sea, local media said.