Japan joins Asean emergency hotline for defence ministers

Japan has joined the hotline set up for Asean defence ministers to promote swift cooperation in times of emergency, becoming the first non-member nation to do so.

The move comes as China’s military activity grows in the South China Sea and the Japanese government aims to strengthen its ties with Asean nations, Japanese daily Asahi Shimbun reported on Tuesday.

Asean states are strategically located between two global economic powers, China and India, and its maritime route is vital for global trade.

Japan joined the hotline earlier this month, which allows Tokyo to contact all 10 Asean countries – Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – either individually or all at once.

The hotline was first set up in 2015 to make it easier for Asean countries to communicate on defence issues.

Japan’s annual defence white paper in 2022 described bolstering defence cooperation with Asean as a significant move as it will lead to the “creation of favorable, (secure) environment for Japan”.

Japan has been working with Asean for over 30 years, in areas including security and trade.

In recent months, tensions have risen in the South China Sea. In February, the Philippines said one of its ships was hit by a laser light shined by a Chinese vessel near a shoal of the Spratly Islands.

In the second half of 2022, Vietnam conducted a major expansion of dredging and landfill work at several of its South China Sea outposts, signaling an intent to fortify its claims in the disputed waterway.

China continues to deploy warships and build military structures in the area, while the United States and its allies in the region undertake joint patrols.