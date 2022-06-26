Japan issues warning over possible power crunch on Monday

YOKOHAMA (REUTERS) - The Japanese government warned on Sunday (June 26) that electric power supplies would be strained in the Tokyo area on Monday, calling on people to save energy as scorching summer heat batters the capital.

In Tokyo and eight nearby prefectures in eastern Japan, excess generating capacity will drop as low as 3.7 per cent for half an hour on Monday afternoon until 5pm (0800 GMT), according to estimates released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). A buffer of 3 per cent is considered the minimum required for a stable power supply.

The ministry urged users to curb power consumption between 3pm and 6pm to avert a possible power crunch.

"Please save as much power as possible, such as by turning off lights that are not in use," it said in a statement.

The ministry also urged care to avoid heat stroke with appropriate use of air conditioning.

As of mid-afternoon on Sunday, 46 people in Tokyo had been taken to hospital with suspected heat stroke, public broadcaster NHK said.

Separately, a 94-year-old man in Kawagoe city, 20 kilometres northwest of Tokyo, died of suspected heat stroke after he was discovered unconscious in his non-air conditioned room on Saturday, NHK said.

Isezaki city, 85 kilometres northwest of Tokyo, logged Japan's highest temperature ever for June on Saturday, breaking above 40 deg C, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Japan's power supply has been tight with many of its nuclear power plants still shut after the tsunami and Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011, while aging thermal power plants are being closed in part to reach its goal to cut carbon dioxide emissions.

The country also faces a potential shortage of fossil fuels, including liquefied natural gas, due to the conflict in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.