Japan issues tsunami advisory for Izu, Ogasawara Islands area

The advisory followed an earthquake of unknown magnitude near Torishima Island at 5.25am local time (4.25am Singapore time). PHOTO: USGS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

TOKYO - Japan issued a tsunami advisory for the Izu, Ogasawara island areas in the eastern part of the country on Monday.

The tsunami already arrived in some island areas, which reported waves as high as 60cm, national broadcaster NHK said.

The advisory followed an earthquake of unknown magnitude near Torishima Island at 5.25am local time (4.25am Singapore time), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The United States Geological Survey measured a quake in the area with a magnitude of 4.9.

The Izu Islands area, about 100km south of Tokyo, was the site of an earthquake-triggered tsunami advisory on Thursday. REUTERS

More On This Topic
5.9-magnitude quake jolts Japan’s Aomori
Magnitude-6.2 quake hits northern Japan

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top