North Korea launches space satellite, forcing alerts to be sent then retracted in South Korea, Japan

SEOUL/TOKYO – North Korea fired what it called a space satellite towards the south on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said.

Sirens were heard across Seoul around 6.32am local time (5.32am Singapore time) as the city issued a warning asking citizens to prepare for potential evacuation.

Shortly after, South Korea said the evacuation alert sent by text message to Seoul residents after North Korea fired a purported space launch vehicle was “issued incorrectly”.

“We inform you that the alert issued by the Seoul Metropolitan Government at 06:41 was issued incorrectly,” the South Korean interior ministry said, referring to an emergency alert that had blared from phones across Seoul after the launch.

In Japan, the government issued an emergency warning over its J-Alert broadcasting system for residents of the southern prefecture of Okinawa early on Wednesday morning, saying a missile had been launched from North Korea.

The launch initially prompted the activation of a missile warning system for the southern region.

“Missile launch. Missile launch. North Korea appears to have launched a missile. Please take shelters inside buildings or underground,” said the alert tweeted by the prime minister’s office and carried on national broadcaster NHK.

But around 30 minutes later, the government tweeted that the alert was being cancelled.

“It is expected that the missile reported earlier will not come to Japan. The call for evacuation is lifted,” it said.

Japan has activated its missile early warning alarms on several previous occasions in response to launches by Pyongyang, although the alerts are usually lifted quickly.

North Korea has said it will launch its first military reconnaissance satellite between May 31 and June 11 to boost monitoring of US activities.

In data provided to international authorities, North Korea said the launch would carry the rocket south, with various stages and other debris expected to fall over the Yellow Sea and into the Pacific Ocean. REUTERS, AFP