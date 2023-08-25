Japan is next country to shoot for the moon after Russia and India missions

TOKYO – Japan will be the latest country to aim for the moon this weekend, just days after a Russian spacecraft collided with the lunar surface and India’s Chandrayaan-3 landed near its south pole.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA) H2-A rocket is scheduled to take off on Sunday morning from Tanegashima Space Centre in southern Japan, carrying an advanced imaging satellite and a lightweight lander, expected to touch down on the moon in January or February.

Success could provide the thrust JAXA badly needs to begin rebuilding its battered reputation after a series of costly setbacks over the past year. They include several launch failures that derailed both the introduction of a next-generation rocket and the agency’s first attempt to launch commercial satellites.

Those blunders put additional pressure on JAXA to get it right this time, said Jiro Kasahara, a professor at Nagoya University’s Department of Aerospace Engineering.

“Landing on a moving celestial body is an incredibly important technology to master,” he said. While other space agencies have recovered from failed attempts, JAXA would have a difficult time bouncing back should it stumble again. “Japan only has one shot at this,” Prof Kasahara said.

Launch failures

JAXA’s woes began in October 2022, when it abandoned the sixth launch of its Epsilon rocket mid-flight. The rocket was carrying two satellites from JAXA’s first commercial contracts, part of an attempt to meet growing demand in the private sector.

It was the first major failure of a Japanese rocket since 2003, and a JAXA inquiry blamed a faulty part that prevented the rocket from staying upright to reach orbit.

In November, JAXA revealed a research team had falsified large amounts of data collected during an experiment simulating life on the International Space Station.

In February, the agency postponed the inaugural launch of the H3, JAXA’s successor to the H2-A, after a system malfunction between its main engine and side booster kept the rocket grounded.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries spent almost a decade working on the H3, a single-use rocket meant to provide a cheaper, more reliable alternative to competitors such as SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9.

A second attempt in early March ended far more dramatically after the rocket’s second-stage engine failed to ignite.

Operators sent a self-destruct code once it was up in the air, sending the craft and the satellite it carried plummeting into the Philippine Sea.

And then in July, the engine of an Epsilon S (the rocket’s seventh iteration) exploded during a ground test, causing flames and a pillar of smoke to consume a facility in northern Japan’s Akita Prefecture.

While no injuries were reported, the incident was a setback not only for the Epsilon series but for the H3 as well, as both rockets use the same new solid rocket booster.