Air-conditioning to be set at 28 deg C during the hot summer months when the mercury can soar near 40 deg C; the "keep warm" function on rice cookers to be switched off as far as possible; and refrigerators to be "open and shut quickly".

These are among the measures that Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (Meti) recommended for households and businesses last week in a bid to ease a potential energy supply squeeze during the peak months in summer and winter.