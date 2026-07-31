Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Japan is ordering US$2.35 billion (S$3 billion) worth of Tomahawk missiles from the US to boost its long-range strike capabilities.

TOKYO – Japan conducted its first test launch of a Tomahawk cruise missile from a warship, a milestone along the way to deploying the weapons as part of a new military strategy of being able to hit enemy targets from long range.

The missile was launched from the destroyer JS Chokai in the Pacific Ocean on July 29, according to Japan’s Defence Ministry.

“The test confirmed that the missile can be launched successfully under operational conditions, including verification of the crew’s proficiency in conducting the launch,” the ministry said in a statement.

Tomahawk missiles are a centerpiece of Tokyo’s new strategy of equipping itself with long-range strike capabilities to deter aggression from rivals such as China and North Korea.

Japan has an order with the United States for about 400 missiles to be delivered by March 2028. Bloomberg News reported in April that the US had informed Tokyo deliveries would be disrupted because of use of the missiles during the war against Iran.

Japan’s US$2.35 billion (S$3 billion) order, signed in 2024, was one of the biggest from a foreign country. Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said in March that the first shipment of Tomahawks had been received.

Following the Bloomberg report, Koizumi said there were no changes to the delivery schedule for other Tomahawk missiles. BLOOMBERG