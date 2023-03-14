Japan grants long-term visa to US man in same-sex marriage

Japan approved a long-term visa for an American man legally married in the United States to a Japanese man, a step towards reform as the East Asian country remains the only Group of Seven (G-7) member that does not recognise same-sex marriages.

Mr Andrew High was granted the designated activities visa, Kyodo reported, allowing him to live in Japan for up to a year and also take up some paid work.

The decision made last Friday was hailed as a “breakthrough” move by his representative.

“The decision was made on a case-by-case basis, but it should be established as part of the system,” his representative told Kyodo.

According to their website, Mr High met his Japanese partner, known only as Kohei, in 2004 in the US, where they later got married in 2015.

Mr High, a former software developer in a US university, is expected to continue fighting for a more permanent residency status which would also allow him greater freedoms to pursue work opportunities.

The visa approval marks the latest in ongoing court battles between Mr High and the Japanese government, which he sued in 2019 to demand the same long-term residence rights that a foreign heterosexual spouse would get.

Mr Kohei had also filed a separate suit in 2019 demanding 11 million yen (S$110,700) in damages from the Japanese government, with their lawyer then saying it “infringes of their right to have a family life”.

Foreign nationals married to Japanese citizens in heterosexual marriages can remain in Japan by applying for long-term residence status, according to Japanese law, but those in same-sex marriages officiated overseas are barred from that route.

Japan is alone among the G-7 major democracies in not having a legal system for same-sex unions, a fact that has drawn consternation from activists and politicians in its partners as it prepares to host G-7 summit in Hiroshima this May.

The country’s constitution states that marriage is a union between partners of different sexes, wording that Japan’s leading opposition party has proposed amending.

Last November, a court in Tokyo upheld a ban on same-sex marriages but also said a lack of legal protection for same-sex families violated their human rights.