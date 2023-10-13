Japan govt asks court to revoke Unification Church’s status as religious corporation

TOKYO – The Japanese government filed a court order on Friday to strip the controversial Unification Church of its status as a religious corporation, after the church came under greater scrutiny in the wake of former prime minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination in July 2022.

If the request is granted, the Unification Church would no longer be able to enjoy hefty tax exemptions on real estate and income earned through gifts and donations, although it can still operate in Japan.

On Friday, the Agency for Cultural Affairs submitted 5,000 items of evidence in 20 cardboard boxes to the Tokyo District Court. This included testimony from more than 170 of the church’s former followers, who suffered financial ruin due to the church’s allegedly coercive mind control practices.

There are 180,000 religious corporations in Japan and the court request marks only the third time that Japan has sought a dissolution order to strip a religious organisation of its status.

The move was successfully taken against the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult that murdered 14 and injured over 6,000 when it released sarin gas on the Tokyo Metro during peak hour in March 1995; and the Myokakuji Temple in western Japan’s Wakayama prefecture, whose priests defrauded people through fake exorcisms. Both orders hinged on criminal convictions.

At the heart of the current case is whether a revocation can be granted without any criminal convictions.

The Unification Church’s allegedly coercive practices are said to have bestowed financial hardship and even bankruptcies on the families of followers. Tetsuya Yamagami, 43, the man accused of shooting Mr Abe at a campaign rally in Nara, told investigators his mother had donated a total of 100 million yen to the church, which ripped the family apart.

“The church has not been charged under the Penal Code, and so the government intends to convey to the public a strong posture that it was taking the matter seriously even if the court does not order dissolution,” Dr Toru Yoshida, a political scientist at Kyoto’s Doshisha University, told The Straits Times.

“On the other hand, if the government wins, it would be a major legal precedent that a religious organisation can be punished over civil issues,” he added.

Dr Yoshida said the dissolution order was a calculated move by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) government, whose approval ratings plunged after revelations of its cosy ties with the church.

In September 2022, the LDP admitted that 179 of its 379 lawmakers had ties with the church when it released the findings of an internal probe on this issue. Mr Abe was one of many LDP politicians who had attended Unification Church events, and his alleged killer saw him as an advocate for the church.

Culture minister Masahito Moriyama estimated on Thursday that about 1,550 people were coerced into making donations to the Unification Church, which has faced civil lawsuits over the years. The total financial damage came to 20.4 billion yen (S$186.7 million), or about 13 million yen per person, he added.

The Unification Church, known officially as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, was founded in South Korea in 1954. Notorious for its mass weddings, it has come to be labelled as a cult by some countries.

Singapore banned the group in 1982, stating that its activities were “prejudicial to public welfare and good order”.