Asian Insider

Japan goes from baby boom to bust in two generations

Childbirths in Japan are on course in 2022 to fall below 800,000 babies for the first time in recorded history since 1899. PHOTO: AFP
Walter Sim
Japan Correspondent
Updated
Published
19 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

TOKYO – Planet Earth hit a milestone of eight billion people in November, but the prognosis for Japan, the world’s oldest society, is bleak.

Entrepreneur Elon Musk warned in a tweet in May that the country could “eventually cease to exist”. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top