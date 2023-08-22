Japan fighting disinformation, psychological fears ahead of Fukushima water release on Aug 24

TOKYO – Japan says it is safe. So does the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the neutral nuclear watchdog.

Yet despite overwhelmingly sound scientific evidence, Japan’s planned discharge from Thursday – weather and marine conditions permitting – of tonnes of treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant has been nothing short of controversial.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that his government will be fully accountable. “We will responsibly oversee the discharge to the very end, and fully respond to concerns over reputational damage and livelihoods.”

Japan is fighting both a psychological and disinformation battle amid fearmongering and the ostensible weaponisation of the water release for geopolitical gains.

In China, where rigid radiation checks are already holding up imports, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said: “The ocean is the common property of all humankind, not a place for Japan to arbitrarily dump nuclear-contaminated water.”

Hong Kong imposed controls on seafood shipments from Japan on Tuesday. Russia has also vilified the plan, while several Pacific Island nations are uneasy.

The discharge threatens to complicate Japan’s flowering ties with South Korea, where protests broke out on Tuesday as the pro-Japan government said it “found no scientific or technical issues” with the plan.