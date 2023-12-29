Japan eyes lethal weapon exports to South-east Asia to boost regional security

TOKYO – Spooked by a worsening security environment, pacifist Japan wants to export lethal weapons directly to countries, including those in South-east Asia, in what will mark a paradigm shift in defence policy, The Straits Times has learnt.

This comes amid appeals for Japan to do more to protect the rules-based order, including by South-east Asian leaders at a commemorative summit on Dec 17 to mark 50 years of Japan-Asean relations.

A Japanese official involved in national security policymaking discussions told ST on Dec 28 that Japan is eyeing the provision of these weapons either through direct arms sales, or via the Official Security Assistance (OSA) framework.

The framework was launched in April as the military complement to the longstanding civilian Official Development Assistance programme.

Japan hopes to market and sell a next-generation stealth fighter jet, which it is jointly developing with Britain and Italy, to countries, including Asean member states, the official said.

It is also looking at expanding the conditions for which defence equipment can be transferred, which are currently restricted to activities in five categories: rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) government wants to abolish these categories altogether and assess needs on a case-by-case basis.

But for a start, it was decided on Dec 22 that lethal arms can be transferred upon request and, if deemed necessary, for duties or self-protection, such as 20mm machine guns on minesweepers or transport vessels.

This will likewise apply to OSA agreements, which are grounded on Japan’s defence equipment transfer principles. Under the OSA, Japan is donating military equipment to the Philippines, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Fiji, with Vietnam and Djibouti set to be the next recipients.

The official said policy decisions will be made in stages, with Japan likely to draw up guidelines by February 2024 on the sale of armaments that are jointly produced with other countries.

Japan hopes to jump-start its defence industry, which has atrophied due to a lack of profitability. A self-imposed ban on defence exports since the 1970s, with few exemptions, has meant that Japan’s own military Self-Defence Forces (SDF) is the only customer.

But things are slowly changing since the late former prime minister Shinzo Abe reversed the ban in 2014, allowing the export of non-lethal weapons.

Japan turned a page in history on Dec 20, when the Philippines switched on an advanced air surveillance radar unit sold by Mitsubishi Electric as part of Japan’s first defence contract. Manila has purchased four radar units in a US$100 million (S$131.6 million) deal to beef up its surveillance of Chinese ships and planes.

This was followed by another landmark move two days later, when Japan revised its guidelines to allow the sale of Patriot interceptor missiles to its security ally, the United States, in a move that will indirectly benefit Ukraine.

Under the new rules, Japan can sell weapons that it has been producing, with the permission of foreign countries for its own use, back to the patent holders.

The Patriot missiles are made by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries under licence from Lockheed Martin and RTX of the US. While shipments will be made only in the first quarter of 2024 at the earliest, this will be highly significant as Japan’s first export of lethal weapons.

Japan is expected to sell the interceptor missiles for around 500 million yen (S$4.7 million) each, with a decision on the shipment size to be made while considering Japan’s own defensive needs.