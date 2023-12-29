Japan eyes lethal weapon exports to South-east Asia to boost regional security

TOKYO – Spooked by a worsening security environment, pacifist Japan wants to export lethal weapons directly to countries, including those in South-east Asia, in what will mark a paradigm shift in defence policy, The Straits Times has learnt.
This comes amid appeals for Japan to do more to protect the rules-based order, including by South-east Asian leaders at a commemorative summit on Dec 17 to mark 50 years of Japan-Asean relations.
A Japanese official involved in national security policymaking discussions told ST on Dec 28 that Japan is eyeing the provision of these weapons either through direct arms sales, or via the Official Security Assistance (OSA) framework.
The framework was launched in April as the military complement to the longstanding civilian Official Development Assistance programme.
Japan hopes to market and sell a next-generation stealth fighter jet, which it is jointly developing with Britain and Italy, to countries, including Asean member states, the official said.
It is also looking at expanding the conditions for which defence equipment can be transferred, which are currently restricted to activities in five categories: rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) government wants to abolish these categories altogether and assess needs on a case-by-case basis.
But for a start, it was decided on Dec 22 that lethal arms can be transferred upon request and, if deemed necessary, for duties or self-protection, such as 20mm machine guns on minesweepers or transport vessels.
This will likewise apply to OSA agreements, which are grounded on Japan’s defence equipment transfer principles. Under the OSA, Japan is donating military equipment to the Philippines, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Fiji, with Vietnam and Djibouti set to be the next recipients.
The official said policy decisions will be made in stages, with Japan likely to draw up guidelines by February 2024 on the sale of armaments that are jointly produced with other countries.
Japan hopes to jump-start its defence industry, which has atrophied due to a lack of profitability. A self-imposed ban on defence exports since the 1970s, with few exemptions, has meant that Japan’s own military Self-Defence Forces (SDF) is the only customer.
But things are slowly changing since the late former prime minister Shinzo Abe reversed the ban in 2014, allowing the export of non-lethal weapons.
Japan turned a page in history on Dec 20, when the Philippines switched on an advanced air surveillance radar unit sold by Mitsubishi Electric as part of Japan’s first defence contract. Manila has purchased four radar units in a US$100 million (S$131.6 million) deal to beef up its surveillance of Chinese ships and planes.
This was followed by another landmark move two days later, when Japan revised its guidelines to allow the sale of Patriot interceptor missiles to its security ally, the United States, in a move that will indirectly benefit Ukraine.
Under the new rules, Japan can sell weapons that it has been producing, with the permission of foreign countries for its own use, back to the patent holders.
The Patriot missiles are made by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries under licence from Lockheed Martin and RTX of the US. While shipments will be made only in the first quarter of 2024 at the earliest, this will be highly significant as Japan’s first export of lethal weapons.
Japan is expected to sell the interceptor missiles for around 500 million yen (S$4.7 million) each, with a decision on the shipment size to be made while considering Japan’s own defensive needs.
Washington has sought Tokyo’s help to replenish its depleted inventory with Japanese-made Patriot missiles, as it provides Ukraine with missiles amid the war against Russia. Kyiv is also stepping up calls for air defence support as Moscow begins a fresh winter offensive.
Japan asserts that the missile shipment does not, in any way, undermine its war-renouncing policy not to directly engage in active combat because the weapons are to be used by US Forces and not in Ukraine.
While the US may transfer the Japanese-made missiles to a third country, this is contingent on Japanese permission and cannot be deployed to any country that is at war.
Japan also has weapon production licences with Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Sweden and Norway. This means that the new rules may also open the door for the sale of 155mm artillery shells to Britain, if asked, to replenish British stockpiles as London sends its own ammunition to Ukraine.
This is but the first step in Japan’s long-term goal to cement itself as a viable defence exporter and save its struggling domestic industry. A National Security Council document on Dec 22 said: “The transfer of defence equipment and technology overseas is a key policy instrument to ensure peace and stability, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.”
The domestic public has also warmed to the idea of a more hawkish defence posture, with perceptions having drastically shifted amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, North Korea’s incessant missile launches, and Chinese military assertiveness.
The key opposition, however, will come from the LDP government’s doveish and more leery junior coalition partner Komeito, which is stepping on the brakes in favour of retaining a strictly war-renouncing posture.
The plan to sell arms comes as Japan seeks to portray itself as a reliable security partner amid waning confidence in US leadership in the region as it is stretched by conflicts on multiple fronts including in Ukraine and the Middle East, and amid domestic political upheavals.
But this has raised concerns of a regional military build-up, with China likely to be critical given Japan’s history as a war aggressor.
Dr Tosh Minohara, who chairs the Research Institute for Indo-Pacific Affairs think-tank, saw the Dec 22 guideline change as very important, albeit a “baby step”.
“Japan has until now been pretty adamant about not exporting lethal weapons, though it is in effect exporting what is American back to America,” he said. “One hundred baby steps lead to one big step, so what’s important is that Japan doesn’t stand still and continues to take these baby steps in the right direction.”
Dr Satoru Nagao, a non-resident fellow at the US think-tank Hudson Institute,said expanding sales channels abroad will be important to boosting the capabilities of Japan’s defence technology: “It has to grow its production line and boost profit, and this is only possible with demand.”
The conservative Yomiuri newspaper called on Japan to do even more, saying in an editorial: “If Japan does not extend help to countries that are suffering aggression, it will be unable to seek assistance from other nations when it encounters difficult situations.
“It is vital to allow the export of a wide range of defence equipment and publicly demonstrate a stance against changes of the status quo by force.”