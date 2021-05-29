Japan extends emergency as Olympic pressure mounts

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga extended yet again a Covid-19 state of emergency yesterday, in a make-or-break gambit to drastically cut down infection numbers with a massively unpopular Olympic Games on the line.

The emergency, which was set to expire next Monday, will now stretch until June 20.

This is barely a month before the marquee sporting event flags off on July 23, even as media polls show eight in 10 Japanese want the Games postponed or cancelled.

"There is a trend of infection numbers falling since the middle of the month, but it is not wise to let our guard down prematurely," Mr Suga told a news conference.

He cited risks such as more contagious coronavirus variants, while noting that the number of patients in serious condition continues to be very high.

But he said vaccinations were starting to pick up speed, with mass inoculation centres having opened this week. The government has enlisted dentists and military medics in its effort to deliver one million shots a day by the middle of next month.

"I am sorry that the emergency is being extended and extended again. But these three weeks will be of utmost critical importance," he said, pleading for cooperation while pledging a "safe and secure Olympics".

The public is exasperated by the constantly shifting goal posts and angered by recent comments from the International Olympic Committee that the Games were going ahead by hook or by crook, even if Japan was under an emergency.

The emergency took effect on April 25, covering four areas - Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto - with Mr Suga promising "intense and incisive measures" that would enable the decree to be lifted on May 11.

That did not happen. The emergency was then expanded, first to cover Aichi and Fukuoka, and then Hokkaido, Hiroshima and Okayama, until next Monday.

The emergency was yesterday prolonged for three more weeks in these nine prefectures. In the 10th prefecture, Okinawa, the emergency began on Sunday and was already due to run until June 20.

Another eight areas are under "quasi-emergency" measures. This means that 18 of Japan's 47 prefectures are facing some form of Covid-19 restrictions.

Japan reported 3,708 Covid-19 cases yesterday, down from a fourth-wave peak of 7,236 cases on May 8. Tokyo added 614 cases, while Osaka logged 290 infections.

But these figures belie startling data that shows that the Covid-19 death rate in Osaka - at 257 deaths per million - outstrips that of India, with 231 deaths per million.

Some restrictions will be relaxed under the latest emergency extension, though food-and-beverage businesses are still expected to observe an 8pm dine-in curfew and an all-day ban on alcohol sales, or face a potential fine of up to 300,000 yen (S$3,600).

Many businesses are not complying. At least one company, Global-Dining, has taken the authorities to court over what it argues are unconstitutional limits on the right to do business.

Dr Shigeru Omi, who chairs the government's panel of medical experts, warned that mutant variants pose a new challenge.

He said the government should look at implementing measures that people may accept, such as providing subsidies for public areas to improve ventilation.

He added that there was a need for wider vaccination and "more thorough and strategic" polymerase chain reaction testing.

Japan has administered 11.2 million vaccination doses as at Thursday. Only 6.5 per cent of the population have received at least the first shot of a two-dose regime.

Japan has conducted only 104.6 tests per 1,000 people, which is much lower than in countries with widespread testing exercises such as Singapore, with 1,960 tests per 1,000 people, according to the Our World in Data database.

Dr Omi added that Japan urgently needs to improve contact tracing, such as by the scanning of QR codes at public spaces.