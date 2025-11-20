Japan exports Patriot missiles to US for first time under eased restrictions

- Japan has exported domestically produced Patriot surface-to-air missile interceptors to the US for the first time under eased restrictions, sources familiar with the matter said on Nov 17.

The export of the missiles in the Air Self-Defence Force’s possession was made at the request of the US, so that Washington could replenish its own stockpile as it provides military support to Ukraine amid Kyiv’s ongoing war with Russia, the sources said.

Japan produces Patriot Advanced Capability-3 interceptor missiles under US licence.

The Japanese government previously limited the export of US-licensed defence products to components. But in 2023, it implemented new rules to allow not just parts but also completed products to be shipped at the request of the country where the manufacturing licence originated.

A Defence Ministry official said the ministry has confirmed that the interceptors, used in Japan as part of its antiballistic missile shield, will only be used by the US military and not be provided to a third country. It is unclear how many interceptors were exported. KYODO NEWS