TOKYO – Former prime minister Yoshihide Suga has created a stir by criticising his successor and current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for staying as leader of his party faction and for proposing to raise taxes to fund an increase in defence spending without public debate.

The public rebuke in January came first in an interview with monthly tabloid Bungei Shunju, and then to reporters during a visit to Vietnam in his role as adviser to the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance.