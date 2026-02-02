Japan duty-free sales fall further as China tensions linger

Sales from Chinese customers plunged about 60 per cent due to the absence of Chinese tourists in January.

TOKYO – Duty-free sales at Japan’s top department stores fell again in January, highlighting the prolonged pain for the country’s retail industry as tensions between Tokyo and Beijing show no sign of easing.

Takashimaya reported a 19 per cent drop in duty-free sales, citing Beijing’s travel advisory discouraging visits to Japan, though same-store sales rose 7.4 per cent. J. Front Retailing said tax-free sales at its Daimaru and Matsuzakaya stores declined about 17 per cent, limiting overall sales growth to 0.7 per cent.

Sales from Chinese customers plunged about 60 per cent due to the absence of Chinese tourists in January, weighing on H2O Retailing’s overall sales growth, which came in at 4.2 per cent. Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings reported duty-free sales across its domestic stores fell 15 per cent in December, dragging down the total sales growth to 2.1 per cent. Matsuya reported a roughly 16 per cent drop at its flagship Ginza store last month, also citing the lack of Chinese customers.

Chinese visitors have been the backbone of Japan’s post-Covid-19 recovery, contributing about one-fifth of the 9.6 trillion yen (S$78.8 billion) in tourism revenue in 2025. But worsening relations over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Taiwan remarks have exposed the country’s reliance on China as a vulnerability, pushing the country to diversify demand.

Arrivals from China plunged 45 per cent to 330,000 people in December, even as overall foreign visitor numbers for 2025 hit a record high – topping 40 million for the first time. Tourists from other countries helped offset the decline in Chinese travellers, Japan’s tourism minister Yasushi Kaneko said in January.

Japan is targeting 60 million inbound visitors and 15 trillion yen in tourism revenue by 2030. The government and tourism industry are also pushing to diversify visitor sources and revenue streams to reduce exposure to Chinese travel demand.

The aim is to lift per-capita spending of foreign tourists by 9 per cent to 250,000 yen by 2030 and more than double the total number of overnight stays in regional Japan to 130 million people. It also seeks to balance tourism growth with local communities’ wishes while curbing overtourism that’s hurting residents’ quality of life. Bloomberg