Japan downgrades description of China in annual diplomatic report

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The change apparently reflects the worst diplomatic spat between the two countries in years, triggered by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comments in November.

Japan has downgraded its description of China in its 2026 Diplomatic Bluebook, released on April 10 , reflecting strained ties following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks on a hypothetical Taiwan contingency.

The annual report, submitted by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi at a Cabinet meeting, refers to China as an “important neighbouring country”, a step back from “one of the most important bilateral relations” in the 2025 edition.

The change apparently reflects the worst diplomatic spat between the two countries in years, triggered by Ms Takaichi’s parliamentary comments in November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could constitute a survival-threatening situation for Japan and prompt a response from the country’s Self-Defense Forces (SDF).

China claims the self-ruled island as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland and deems the Taiwan issue an internal matter.

The report, which reviews foreign policy developments from January to December 2025, said China has intensified “unilateral criticism and coercive measures” against Japan, citing incidents such as radar illumination by Chinese military aircraft targeting SDF planes and export restrictions on dual-use items to Japan.

At the same time, it stressed that Japan remains open to dialogue, saying Tokyo has not closed the door to engagement with Beijing.

The report also underscored the need to quickly de-escalate the US-Israel war with Iran, saying peace and stability in the region, including energy security, are vital for Japan, and reaffirmed that Tehran cannot develop nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, the document reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific initiative, now in its 10th year, amid an increasingly severe global security situation.

Two special-feature sections at the beginning highlighted diplomatic efforts linked to the World Exposition in Osaka and the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama.

The report listed other security concerns, such as North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes, as well as expanding military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. KYODO NEWS