TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan has found eight new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, broadcaster Fuji TV said on Friday (Dec 10), citing an unidentified government source.

Until Friday, Japan had found four cases of the variant, all during the testing of arrivals at airports.

On Nov 30, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida barred entry to foreigners to try to keep out Omicron, which has been labelled a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation.

The story is developing.