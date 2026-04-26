Japan deploys 1,400 firefighters to battle raging wildfires in the north

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

OTSUCHI, Japan - Japan has deployed 1,400 firefighters and 100 Self-Defence Force personnel to battle mountain blazes in the northern part of the country, as the fires, burning on April 26 for a fifth straight day, continue to threaten a picturesque coastal town.

The area consumed by the fires reached 1,373 hectares as of early on April 26 morning, up 7 per cent from a day earlier.

The fires threaten the residential districts of Otsuchi on the Pacific Coast, a town that lost nearly a tenth of its population in one of Japan’s worst disasters, the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Evacuation orders are in place for 1,541 households or 3,233 residents, roughly a third of Otsuchi’s population.

“Although the Self-Defence Forces are fighting the fires from the sky (with helicopters), the dry weather and winds are helping the fires expand,” Otsuchi mayor Kozo Hirano told a press conference.

An Otsuchi resident said he was worried about the damage the wildfire could inflict.

“A fire burns everything down. With a tsunami, you might have something left after the destruction,” Mr Yoshinori Komatsu, 74, said as he watched Self-Defence Force helicopters dump water over fires in the distance.

The only casualty to date has been one minor injury suffered when a person fell at an evacuation centre, Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said on its website.

No rain is expected in the region on April 26 or 27, but a brief shower is forecast on April 28, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The cause of the fires is unclear and under investigation. REUTERS