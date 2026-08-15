Japan PM Takaichi sends offering to war-linked Yasukuni shrine on World War II anniversary

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People paying tribute to the war dead at Yasukuni Shrine on the 81st anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II on Aug 15.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on A ug 15 sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, while the country’s defence chief Shinjiro Koizumi visited the site as Japan marks the 81st anniversary of the end of World War II.

Sources have said Takaichi, a conservative, is likely to refrain from visiting the war-linked shrine on the anniversary.

The shrine honours Japanese leaders convicted as war criminals. Visits by Japanese prime ministers and lawmakers have drawn sharp rebukes from China and South Korea, which both suffered under Japan’s wartime aggression.

Takaichi, as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, paid for the offering out of her own pocket, according to a senior party executive.

Koizumi became the first sitting defence minister confirmed to have visited the Shinto shrine on the anniversary since Minoru Kihara, who went on Aug 15, 2024. Kihara is now chief Cabinet secretary in Takaichi’s government.

Hitoshi Kikawada, another Cabinet member, also visited the shrine.

Kikawada serves as state minister in charge of issues related to the Northern Territories off Japan’s Hokkaido – islands at the centre of a territorial row with Russia. Tokyo maintains that the former Soviet Union illegally seized the islands after the war.

Before taking office in October 2025, Takaichi visited the shrine during its seasonal festivals and on the Aug 15 war anniversary. But she has refrained from going to the shrine since becoming prime minister.

Japan has spent the decades since the end of the war committing itself to peace under its war-renouncing Constitution. In what it has described as an increasingly severe security environment, the country has been boosting its defence capabilities and spending.

Senior executives of the conservative LDP – Secretary-General Shunichi Suzuki, Haruko Arimura, head of its General Council, and Yasutoshi Nishimura, head of its Election Strategy Committee – also visited.

Yasukuni enshrined 14 wartime leaders as deities in 1978, most of whom were convicted as Class-A war criminals. They include General Hideki Tojo, a wartime prime minister who was executed in 1948 for crimes against peace.

Japan occupied a wide area of China by the end of the war and colonised the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945. KYODO NEWS