Japan confirms Hormuz transit as Iran talks continue, PM says

The ship passed through the blockaded waterway on April 29 and was on its way to Japan, Ms Sanae Takaichi said in a post on X.

Japan’s Prime Minister confirmed that a ship linked to the country has transited the Strait of Hormuz, as Tokyo continues to lobby Tehran for the safe passage of all vessels through the chokepoint.

The ship passed through the blockaded waterway on April 29 and was on its way to Japan, Premier Sanae Takaichi said in a post on X, without naming the vessel.

“We have taken every opportunity to urge Iran that it is crucial to quickly ensure the free and safe passage of all vessels, including those of Japan, through the Strait of Hormuz,” she said.

The confirmation comes after Bloomberg News reported that a Japan-linked crude supertanker had exited Hormuz late on April 28, before updating its destination to Japan’s Nagoya early on April 29.

It is one of the largest tankers to do so since the US began its blockade of Iranian ports two weeks ago. Since then, traffic through the waterway has remained near zero.

Other Japan-linked vessels have also made the journey since Iran started blocking traffic through the strait shortly after it came under attack from the US and Israel in late February. However, those were limited to cargoes of other commodities.

Earlier in April, a liquefied petroleum gas carrier owned by another Japanese shipping firm made the transit, facilitated by India.

Senior Japanese officials have been in talks with Iranian counterparts for weeks, urging a reopening of the strait and diplomatic efforts to end the war now in its third month. BLOOMBERG