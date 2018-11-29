Japan central banker mum on alleged involvement in Ghosn transaction

FUKUOKA, JAPAN (REUTERS) - A Bank of Japan board member declined on Thursday (Nov 29) to comment on a media report that she was involved in an alleged attempt by former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn to shift personal investment losses to the automaker during her time at a commercial bank.

Japanese tabloid Shukan Bunshun reported on Thursday that as an executive at Shinsei Bank Ltd, Ms Takako Masai, was involved in an alleged attempt by Mr Ghosn to pass 1.7 billion yen (S$20.56 million) in personal derivatives-trading losses incurred during the 2008 financial crisis on to Nissan.

The suspected transaction was first reported by the Asahi newspaper on Tuesday.

"I'd like to refrain from commenting about individual transactions due to my duty of confidentiality," Ms Masai told a news conference after meeting with business executives in Fukuoka, southern Japan.

"I also cannot comment on individual transactions made by Shinsei Bank."

The bank also declined comment on the Shukan Bunshun report.