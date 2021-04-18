News analysis

Japan caught in balancing act between superpowers

Country has to juggle military fears with economic interests amid US-China conflict

Japan Correspondent
US President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the White House on Friday. The two leaders called for "peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait" in a statement issued after their summit.
US President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the White House on Friday. The two leaders called for "peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait" in a statement issued after their summit.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
The first mention of Taiwan in a joint statement between the leaders of the United States and Japan since 1969 was couched as the "Taiwan Strait" - despite Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga revealing at a press conference with US President Joe Biden that Taiwan was discussed.

The two leaders called for "peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait" in the statement issued after their summit in Washington on Friday.

April 18, 2021
