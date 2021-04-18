For Subscribers
News analysis
Japan caught in balancing act between superpowers
Country has to juggle military fears with economic interests amid US-China conflict
The first mention of Taiwan in a joint statement between the leaders of the United States and Japan since 1969 was couched as the "Taiwan Strait" - despite Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga revealing at a press conference with US President Joe Biden that Taiwan was discussed.
The two leaders called for "peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait" in the statement issued after their summit in Washington on Friday.