Japan cancels over 800 flights as Typhoon Lan makes landfall

TOKYO - Nearly 800 flights were cancelled and tens of thousands of homes lost power as a slow-moving typhoon made landfall in western Japan early on Tuesday, prompting authorities to issue flood and landslide warnings, public broadcaster NHK said.

Approaching from the Pacific Ocean, Typhoon Lan made landfall at the southern tip of Wakayama prefecture, some 400km south-west of Tokyo.

Television footage showed rivers gushing and on the verge of bursting their banks. Homes and stores suffered water damage to their floors, and in Nara city, strong winds had felled scaffolding at a construction site.

Japan Airlines Co cancelled more than 250 flights, impacting 25,800 passengers, while ANA Holdings cancelled 310 flights on Tuesday, which it said would impact 24,600 passengers.

The typhoon, which followed closely on the heels of Typhoon Khanun during Japan’s peak Obon holiday season, lashed wide swathes of central and western Japan with heavy rains and powerful winds.

Power outages hit almost 90,000 households in central and western Japan, according to regional utilities. Seven & i said some 210 7-Eleven convenience store outlets were shuttered to ensure safety.

The dangerous levels of rains and winds forced road closures and dozens of train lines to suspend services in the area.