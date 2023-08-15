Japan cancels over 800 flights as Typhoon Lan makes landfall

TOKYO - Nearly 800 flights were cancelled and tens of thousands of homes lost power as a slow-moving typhoon made landfall in western Japan early on Tuesday, prompting authorities to issue flood and landslide warnings, public broadcaster NHK said.
Approaching from the Pacific Ocean, Typhoon Lan made landfall at the southern tip of Wakayama prefecture, some 400km south-west of Tokyo.
Television footage showed rivers gushing and on the verge of bursting their banks. Homes and stores suffered water damage to their floors, and in Nara city, strong winds had felled scaffolding at a construction site.
Japan Airlines Co cancelled more than 250 flights, impacting 25,800 passengers, while ANA Holdings cancelled 310 flights on Tuesday, which it said would impact 24,600 passengers.
The typhoon, which followed closely on the heels of Typhoon Khanun during Japan’s peak Obon holiday season, lashed wide swathes of central and western Japan with heavy rains and powerful winds.
Power outages hit almost 90,000 households in central and western Japan, according to regional utilities. Seven & i said some 210 7-Eleven convenience store outlets were shuttered to ensure safety.
The dangerous levels of rains and winds forced road closures and dozens of train lines to suspend services in the area.
Over the next 24 hours, the central Tokai region - home of Toyota Motor - was expected to get about 350mm of rainfall, nearly three times the average rainfall for the month of August.
Many factories close during the Obon holidays, when city dwellers return to their ancestral homes.
Typhoon Lan had sustained winds of 150kmh and was moving north-west across the western part of the main island of Honshu at around 15kmh.
It was forecast to reach the Sea of Japan by early Wednesday and continue north along the sea, according to Japan’s weather agency.
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a warning to residents in numerous areas, saying: “Please exercise extreme caution against landslides, surging water in low-lying areas, swollen and flooded rivers and violent winds.”
As it moves through urban centres including Osaka and Kyoto, the typhoon could cause billions of dollars in insured losses, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steven Lam said. REUTERS, AFP, BLOOMBERG