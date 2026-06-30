Japan bullet train collides with bear in Akita prefecture; no injuries reported

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A bullet train arriving at a Tokyo train station in February 2025. A shinkansen bullet train collided with a bear while running between Wada and Ugo-Sakai stations in Japan’s Akita prefecture on June 30, causing it to make an emergency stop.

AKITA, Japan – A shinkansen bullet train collided with a bear while running between Wada and Ugo-Sakai stations in Japan’s Akita prefecture on the JR Ou Line, causing it to make an emergency stop at around 7.30am local time on June 30 .

The shinkansen, which was travelling from Akita to Tokyo, remained at a standstill at the scene of the collision for five minutes before continuing its journey at a lower speed to Ugo-Sakai station, according to East Japan Railway’s Akita branch.

The branch office manages rail operations throughout the Akita prefecture, including the Akita shinkansen and local lines.

The shinkansen’s service resumed shortly after 8am after checks confirmed there were no abnormalities on the train. There were an estimated 200 passengers and crew members on board the train at the time, and no injuries were reported. THE JAPAN NEWS/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK