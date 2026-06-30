Straitstimes.com header logo

Japan bullet train collides with bear in Akita prefecture; no injuries reported

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The Tsubasa bullet train arriving at the Tokyo train station in February 2025. A bullet train collided with a bear while running between Wada and Ugo-Sakai stations in Japan’s Akita prefecture, causing it to make an emergency stop on June 30.

A bullet train arriving at a Tokyo train station in February 2025. A shinkansen bullet train collided with a bear while running between Wada and Ugo-Sakai stations in Japan’s Akita prefecture on June 30, causing it to make an emergency stop.

PHOTO: ST FILE

  • A Shinkansen bullet train collided with a bear near Wada and Ugo-Sakai stations in Akita prefecture, Japan, on June 30 at around 7.30am.
  • The train stopped for five minutes, then continued at reduced speed to Ugo-Sakai station before resuming normal service shortly after 8am.
  • No injuries were reported among the approximately 200 passengers and crew on board during the incident, according to East Japan Railway’s Akita branch.

AI generated

AKITA, Japan – A shinkansen bullet train collided with a bear while running between Wada and Ugo-Sakai stations in Japan’s Akita prefecture on the JR Ou Line, causing it to make an emergency stop at around 7.30am local time on June 30.

The shinkansen, which was travelling from Akita to Tokyo, remained at a standstill at the scene of the collision for five minutes before continuing its journey at a lower speed to Ugo-Sakai station, according to East Japan Railway’s Akita branch.

The branch office manages rail operations throughout the Akita prefecture, including the Akita shinkansen and local lines.

The shinkansen’s service resumed shortly after 8am after checks confirmed there were no abnormalities on the train. There were an estimated 200 passengers and crew members on board the train at the time, and no injuries were reported. THE JAPAN NEWS/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
One person dies after being hit by Japan’s bullet train; service disrupted for three hours
Schools in Tokyo suburb to get bear sprays
See more on

Japan

Public transport

Animals

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.