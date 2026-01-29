Straitstimes.com header logo

Japan braced for more heavy snowstorms as midwinter election nears

A man walks through the snowfall amid piled-up snow at the Tottori Sand Dunes in Tottori, Tottori Prefecture, Japan, January 22, 2026, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

PHOTO: REUTERS

TOKYO – Northern and western parts of Japan face more heavy snowstorms later this week, the weather agency said on Jan 29, as lawmakers campaign in the first winter election in 36 years, with the risk of lower voter turnout due to the freezing weather.

Heavy snowfalls of up to 70cm in the Hokuriku region of north-western Japan and 60cm in south-central Kinki, particularly along the Sea of Japan, is forecast through Jan 30, the Meteorological Agency said.

The agency urged caution due to potential traffic disruptions and the risk of avalanches.

Heavy snowfall last week brought northern Japan’s Hokkaido to a standstill, leaving thousands stranded at its main airport overnight after several dozen flights were grounded.

Japan is set to host the Lower House election on Feb 8, and heavy snowfalls blanketing northern Japan could depress voter turnout and disrupt campaigning, particularly in rural areas, adding another layer of uncertainty to the snap election.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party is likely to increase its number of parliamentary seats and gain a majority in the Lower House, a preliminary survey by the Nikkei newspaper showed on Jan 29. REUTERS

