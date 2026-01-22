Japan braced for disruption amid warnings of heavy snowfall

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TOKYO – The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning of heavy snow in some parts of the country through Jan 25, particularly on the Sea of Japan coast, with as much as 100cm expected in the Hokuriku region in the 24 hours to 6am on Jan 23.

Companies such as the country’s biggest automaker Toyota Motor are taking preemptive measures, including suspending production at plants in the areas set to be impacted. Toyota said it would halt lines at Inabe, Fujimatsu and Gifu Auto Body plants during day and night shifts on Jan 22.

Transportation networks are also expected to face disruptions. Airlines ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines are cancelling some flights , and highway operator West Nippon Expressway is urging motorists to avoid non-essential travel amid the possibility of road closures.

The main Tokaido bullet train line linking Tokyo and Osaka was experiencing delays as of 12.18pm local time on Jan 21, as operator Central Japan Railway cut speeds in certain areas due to the snow.

Yamato Holdings said it sees the weather causing serious delays to deliveries in many parts of the country.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi warned on her X account on Jan 21 that the heavy snowfall was expected to continue for at least five days, and advised people in the affected areas to avoid going out if possible, and to evacuate early if advised to do so by local authorities.

While snowfall is not forecast in the capital, Tokyo is expected to see an overnight low of -2 deg C on Jan 23, according to JMA. BLOOMBERG